We at Kirila Funeral Home are family owned and operated and have been serving the Mahoning Valley since 1953. We appreciate your confidence in our firm and are committed to providing the most caring, compassionate and professional funeral service possible to every family that places their trust in us. We want to provide you and your family information to give peace of mind today and comfort in the future. We are here for you realizing that there is so much to do and to assist you in planning a meaningful ceremony. We offer the traditional funeral service, various types of cremation services and with changing times, services that celebrate the life of your loved one all planned with family, friends and with the help of our staff. Understanding the financial concerns and issues you might have; we will work with you to plan a funeral to fit within your budget.

At Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., we take great pride in caring for our families, and will work tirelessly to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. In addition to the services we offer, you will receive an online memorial that you can share with family and friends. While honoring your loved one is our top priority, we also want to help you through this difficult time. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come. Feel free to call us to get general information or to ask specific questions

