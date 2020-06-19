Kevin E. Ahlquist, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin E. Ahlquist, Sr., 57, of Boardman, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Hospital.

Kevin was born in Youngstown on September 22, 1962, son of Edward and Jacqueline (Peebles) Ahlquist, Sr.

Kevin was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Kevin worked as a chef for Stonebridge Restaurant in Boardman.

He enjoyed swimming, spending time with his family, especially his seven grandchildren and watching his favorite sports team, the Dallas Cowboys.



Kevin is survived by his parents, Ed and Jackie; his wife, Mary (Gonda) Ahlquist, whom he married on June 17, 2017; his son, Kevin (Ashley) Ahlquist, Jr.; four stepchildren, Ashley (Sal) Wood, Charles Lance, Mark (Hanna) Bass and MaryBeth Bass; two brothers, Edward Ahlquist, Jr. and Keith (Sandy) Ahlquist; two sisters, Kimberly Ahlquist and Cynthia Wilson and seven grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by a son, James Ahlquist.



A private visitation and service were held for the family.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

