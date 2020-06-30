Kenneth P. Foltz, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth P. Foltz, Sr., 78, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Shepherd of The Valley in Poland.

Ken was born in Youngstown, on April 10, 1942, son of the late Donald and Mary (McCutchen) Foltz.

He served in the US Army, he retired from GM, where he worked as a Line Foreman. After his retirement from GM, Ken did security work.

Ken enjoyed his model cars and spending time with his grandchildren.



Kenneth is survived by his wife, Josephine (Barbato) Foltz; his son, Kenneth P. (Amanda) Foltz, Jr., of Struthers and his grandchildren, Destiny, Devon and Eliana and his dog, Elvis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Foltz.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers.

Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 7:00 p.m., also at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

Burial will take place in the Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family.

Due to COVID-19, Masks are encouraged and we ask everyone to follow social distancing guidelines, refrain from hugs and handshakes and a limited number of people will be allowed in the viewing room.

