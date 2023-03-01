HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Karis, aged 74, passed away peacefully in her home joining her husband, Stephen Karis, on Friday, February 24, 2023.

She was born July 26, 1948, in Terre Haute, Indiana to James Patrick and Betty O’Leary.

Kathy was a retired LPN, graduating from the Choffin School of Practical Nursing.

Her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, brought her more joy than anything else in this world. She truly shined as a doting grandmother. Kathy leaves behind several loving friends including her fishing buddy and best friend, Pam.

Kathleen is survived by her brother, Michael O’Leary; four children, Theresa (Michael) Susak, Christine (James) Stevenson, Michael (Rachael) Rothwell and Amber (Randall H.) Rothwell, as well as her two stepchildren, Christopher (Julia) Karis and Shauna Karis, in addition to 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, 1815 Cherry Lane Drive, Hubbard, Ohio

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers. Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.