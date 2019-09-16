Kathleen J. Sakacs, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen J. Sakacs, 67 of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, September 12.

Kathleen was born on October 7, 1951, in Youngstown to Anthony and Emily (Kukla) Gizzarelli.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1970 and attended Choffin Career Center.

Kathleen worked as a keypunch operator for Superior Meats and in the deli at Giant Eagle for several years.

Kathleen was an active member at Struthers Parkside Church.

She was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan. She enjoyed bowling, making crafts, cooking and baking, going to festivals, to the library and the YMCA. She also enjoyed visiting her family in Florida and attending her granddaughter’s sporting events. Most of all, Kathleen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.



Kathleen is survived by her two daughters, Sally (John) Monk and Pamela (Jon) Tracy; her sister, Debra Gizzarelli; her grandchildren, AJ, Sheridan and Alyssa; special friends, Debbie and Chucky; her cat, Miss Kitty and her dog, Franklin.



At her request, Kathleen did not want any visitation or service.



Memorial donations are suggested to the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, 600 S. Raccoon Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44515.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.