YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine (Kay) Bentley Fitz, 89, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, while in Hospice Care.

Kay was born January 23, 1933, in Youngstown, the daughter of late Frederick and Catherine (Lobinger) Eberhardt.



Kay was a graduate of Chaney HS in 1951.

She was a member of the Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Austintown.

She was an LPN and in Physical Therapy at Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital.



Kay had many hobbies and interests, she loved and cared for her dogs and cats during her lifetime, she enjoyed gardening, especially her roses, enjoyed cutting her lawn on her tractor and sewing. Kay enjoyed boating with her son Skip and riding on the back of his Harley! Kay enjoyed reading, especially her Bible. She volunteered at Youngstown Christian School selling school supplies to students. Kay especially enjoyed attending local Trump rallies with her daughter Kathy. Kay had one grandson, Michael Dercoli, she loved to spend time with him and go on vacation with him to Florida.



She was a member of the Youngstown Maennerchor Choir.



Kay is survived by her children; Frederick (Skip) Bentley, Kathy (Bentley) Dercoli and husband Mike, her grandson; Michael Dercoli; Nieces and Nephews, John (Debbie) Stas from Jonesborough, Tennessee, Mike Stas, Youngstown, Lisa (Brian) Kimmer Washington D.C.

In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband George Fitz, who she was married to from 1981 until he died in 1990, her sister Betty Louise Stas, her brother Frederick Eberhardt. Also, her aunts; Elizabeth (Lobinger) Berquist, Emma (Lobinger) Lonardo, Josephine (Lobinger) Horne and Helen (Lobinger) Bardon and her best friend Bob Gulas.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 12 Noon – 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown.



No Flowers Please…The family request any contributions are made to:

Animal Charity Humane Society

4140 Market St.

Boardman, OH 44512

Arrangements are being handled by the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Katherine (Kay) (Eberhardt) Bentley Fitz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.