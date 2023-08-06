STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine Horvat, 88, of Palmer, Massachusetts passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at home.

Katherine was born in Plavna, Yugoslavia on September 28, 1934, daughter of the late Anton and Mary (Linnert) Rehlinger.

Katherine worked at many jobs during her life, including field hand, laundry worker and seamstress, though she took the greatest joy in being a wife, mother and later a grandmother.

Katherine was a member of St. Peter and Paul Croatian Church and once she moved to Palmer, she loved spending time with her friends at the Palmer Senior Center.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and was an avid gardener her entire life. She loved to cook for loved ones and her friends and you would often find her in the kitchen with music playing, coffee on and fresh baked goods waiting for guests. She enjoyed watching many of the cooking shows and had a huge collection of unique cookbooks.

Katherine is survived by her children, Rosemary (Cory) Rugg, Anna (Greg) Walker, Steve (Nina) Horvat and George (Mary) Horvat; her brothers, Andrew Rehlinger and Steve (Brigitte) Rehlinger; a sister, Mary (Ed Deuser) West; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Stefan Horvat, a Steel Worker for Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company who she married on October 15, 1955, he died on September 6, 1992 and her brother and his wife, Frank and Elizabeth Rehlinger.

A private funeral mass was held at SS. Peter and Paul Church followed by a burial at St. John Cemetery.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Palmer, Massachusetts EMS, the Palmer, Massachusetts Police Fund and the Palmer Senior Center.

Arrangements were by the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

