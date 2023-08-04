STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Baker, 60, of Struthers, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2023 at Park Vista in Youngstown.

Karen was born on October 7, 1962, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Jack and Betty (Agee) Baker.

Karen was devoted homemaker who loved her family and enjoyed being a mom and grandma. Karen also had a great love of animals, especially her cats.

Karen is survived by her daughter Vanessa Baker, her son Tyler Novak, four brothers, Jack, LLoyd, Tom, and Tim Baker, and a grandchild, Keegan Baker Fritz.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Nancy Doyle.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

