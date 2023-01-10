CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen M. Huzicko, 77, of Campbell, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home.



Karen was born on July 10, 1945, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Christopher and Marjorie Kramer.

Karen worked as a nurse’s aide for Forum Health Care.

Karen enjoyed going to casinos and spending time with her family.



Karen is survived by her daughter, Julie (Louis) Bove of New Castle, Pennsylvania; son, Joseph Huzicko of Campbell; brothers, John Testa of Boardman, Tom and Donald Testa, both of Columbus; three sisters, Joan Saxton of Boardman, Judy Funk of Boardman and Suzanne Hunter of Howland and one grandchild.



In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Michael R. Huzicko, whom she married on September 6, 1974, he died on July 1, 2022 and her brother, Gary Kramer.



There are no calling hours or services.



Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.