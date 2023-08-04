POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia A. Mrofchak, 98, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Thursday, August 2,2023 at Hampton Woods in Poland.

Julia was born on April 27, 1925, daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine (Cholewinski) Kukla.

Julie was a member at the Christ Our Savior, Parish, St. Nicholas Church, and the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing golf, dancing, and she was in several card clubs.

Julie is survived by her two daughters, Jacqueline (Tom) Zetts, Julie Gioglio, her son John M. Mrofchak, Jr., and fiancé Ruthi Dulovy, five grandchildren, Andrew Zetts, Thomas (Brittny) Zetts, Katie Zetts, AJ Gioglio, and Kimberly Mrofchak, along with five great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Mrofchak, Sr., three brothers, and one sister.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 10:00 – 11:00 am at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, Rev. Philip Rogers officiating.

Entombment will take place in the St. John Cemetery.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the valley, or the donors favorite charity.

Arrangements are by the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.