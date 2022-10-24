STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Schepka, 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, after almost two years of rehabilitation and complications following open heart surgery.

She was born on May 15, 1953, along with her twin sister, Jeanne, to the late Joseph and Lena (Bellanca) Schepka.

Judi was a lifelong resident of Struthers, Ohio and a 1971 graduate of Struthers High School. She was also an alumna of Youngstown State University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts, a Master of Arts, a Masters of Science and two Robert R. Hare awards, one in Journalistic Writing and another in Poetry.

Her favorite past times were writing poetry, ready mystery novels and watching television. She had also planned to write her own mystery novel. Judi’s joy in life was cooking and baking for friends and family.

Judi leaves behind her two beloved cats, “her babies”, Bear and Jimmy. She will be dearly missed by nine nieces and nephews, 13 great-nieces and nephews, four great-great-nieces and nephews and two sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Mickey) and Nancy (Lou) Schepka.

Her brother, Mickey, passed away shortly after her on October 1, 2022.

Besides her parents and her brother, Mickey, Judi was preceded in death by her twin sister, Jeanne (Schepka) Nemes Gary; her nephew, Jason Nemes and her brother, Louis.

There are no calling hours or services planned.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

