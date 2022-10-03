STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. (Mickey) Schepka, 78, died on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.

Mickey was born in Youngstown on July 7, 1944, son of the late Joseph and Lena (Bellanca) Schepka.

He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

He was a lifelong member of Christ our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church where he served as a senior Altar Server.

Mickey worked for P&LE Railroad for over 35 years and CSX Railroad until his retirement.

He was a former member 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and was very active with the Knights of Columbus Squires Club.

He coached basketball at the church for the 7th and 8th grades. He also coached Struthers baseball, track, and basketball. He was a member of the Mahoning Valley Mustangs and followed the Mooney Football Team. Mickey enjoyed working with kids and his ability to teach, lead, motivate and inspire, truly impacted the lives of the kids he coached.



Mickey is survived by his wife of 59 years, Evelyn (Cotic) Schepka, his high school sweetheart, whom he married on July 6, 1963; his children, Terese (Joe) Granitto, Mike (Roy) Schepka and Rick Schepka; his sister-in-law, Nancy Schepka; his brother-in-law, Bob Cotic; his grandchildren, Ryan (Alyssa) Granitto and Amanda (Mike) Szabo; his great-grandchildren, Lorelai, Layla, Presley and Nora; many nieces and nephews, Terri, Michele and John, Jodi and Glenn, Lorie and Sean, Becky and Jeff, Rob, Lance and Lisa, David, Justin, Jimmy and Lisa, Jackie and Susan, David and JD and very close friends, Sandy and Ralph Sandy and Carol Rodesh.



In addition to his parents Mickey was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Schepka; twin sisters, Jeanne and Judi; a sister-in-law, Norma; a brother-in-law, Chuck; a sister-in-law Susie; a nephew, Jason and a great-nephew, Brandon.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

On Thursday, October 6 a funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.

There will be no bereavement luncheon per Mickey’s wishes.



The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley, Cleveland Clinic and The Hope Center for the care, support and compassion given to Mickey and all of the family.

