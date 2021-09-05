Joseph M. Magielski, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joseph Magielski on Friday, September 3, 2021, after a brief illness.

Joseph was born April 7, 1941 in Lichtenfels, Germany to the late Stanislaw and Stefania Magielski.

Joe attended South High and was a graduate of Poland High School. He received his business degree from Youngstown State University.

He spent several years at Wean United before entering his 45+ year career as an insurance agent. Joe worked for New York Life Insurance until retirement; during that time, he served as President of The Youngstown Association of Life Underwriters. Upon retirement, Joe began his second career for The Polish National Alliance in Chicago, Illinois. While with The PNA, he was a regional sales manager then became National Sales Director and most recently a fraternal advisor.

He was affiliated with many other professional organizations. He was a proud and active Polish-American and dedicated much of his life to the Polish community and traditions, including Polish Arts Club, PNA Council 46, Krakusy Society and many other organizations in the northeast Ohio and Chicago, Illinois areas.

Joe served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a proud veteran, very active in many groups including the American Legion and AMVETS. He was President of the Catholic War Veterans and a member of the Polish Legion of American War Vets.

Joe was tremendously dedicated to his family and friends and always put others’ needs ahead of his own. As “Dziadzi” to his grandkids, he made many cherished memories like trips to the mall, the bounce house and attending all of their sporting events. In his free time, he enjoyed collecting coins and stamps, conservative politics and going to casinos. Always outgoing and personable, everyone he met had a good time with Joe (A.K.A. Big Homie) – many times over a scotch, a good cigar, a good laugh and a good “oldie” or polka on the radio.

Joe will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children, Joseph, Jr. of Boardman, Stanley (Melissa) of North Lima and Ann Marie (Joshua) Weinberger of Wadsworth, Ohio; his grandchildren, Stanley, Jr. and Lillyana Magielski, Olivia and Alexander Weinberger and Preston Joseph Harness and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith (Falconi) whom he married in 1973; his parents; his sister, Christine and an infant brother, John. He is embracing them all in Heaven now.

The family will receive relatives and friends between 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Joe’s name be sent to AMVETS.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers. Family and friends may visit the Book of memories at the Kirila Funeral Home website, www.kirilafh.com to send condolences to Joe’s family.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger unless if they are staying for the service, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask.

