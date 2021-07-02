Joseph A. Musolino, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Musolino, 76, of Struthers, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the St. Elect Specialty Hospital in Boardman, surrounded by his family.

Joe was born on January 17, 1945, in Youngstown, son of the late Joseph and Sue (Mazzarino) Musolino.

Joe was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.

He served in the US Army and during that time was sent to the Dominican Republic and Korea.

He worked for General Fireproofing and later in the Maintenance Department for Struthers Waste Water Treatment Plant.

He was a member of the VFW Post 3538 and St. Anthony Society both of Struthers.

He loved sports. He especially enjoyed watching his sons play football and then later watching his grandchildren with their activities, especially playing sports. His grandchildren were the love of his life.

Joseph is survived by his loving spouse, Annmarie (Gentile) Musolino, whom he married on April 15, 1963; his son, Joe A. (Denise) Musolino; a brother, Richard Musolino; his sister, Lucille Matasic and his grandchildren, Geena, Giana, Brianna, Mia, Alec and Maci.

In addition to his parents; Joe was preceded in death by his son, James P. Musolino, he died on October 31, 2011.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Struthers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Nicholas Church.

The funeral procession will leave Kirila Funeral Home, at 9:30 a.m., for church.

Burial will take place in the St. John Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.