John R. Bilon, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Bilon, 77, died on July 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

John was born in New York on February 18, 1944.

John served in the US Marine Corp.

He worked for Republic Hose and after at Harley Davidson. He enjoyed collecting various items, boxing, and Dewhop music.

John is survived by his wife Stephanie, two children, and nine step-children and five step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first previous wife Lynn and a brother Pat.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Struthers, Ohio.

Burial will take place in Lake Park Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.