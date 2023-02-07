CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Libby, 49, of Canfield, passed away unexpectedly in his home Thursday, February 2, 2023.

John, son of Donald Libby of Houma, Louisiana, was born September 12, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio.

He attended Liberty High School.

John was known to be a hard worker and dedicated the last 30 years of his life to being an Extrusion Manager at Star Extruded Shapes in Canfield, Ohio.

He was known for his adventures and antics, always leaving you with a smile–many would describe him as charismatic and the funniest man you’d ever know. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his friends; wife, Kimberly Libby, whom he was dedicated to for 25 years; kids, Hayley (Lee) Libby, Shawn (Alyssa) Patterson and Ra-an (Branden) Libby and most of all his grandchildren, Shawn Patterson, Jr., Paisley Pittman and RaeLee Pittman. He also leaves behind his brother, Robert Waites; his stepmother, Veronica Libby and a stepsister, Sharon Guzzardo.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty and Steve Kaluski; his father-in-law, William Patterson, Sr. and a stepbrother, Henry Brew.

His hobbies include riding his SXS, cracking jokes and being an all-around jack of all trades. He was the man known to always be there when you needed him, a lover of rock music, a lifetime Michigan Wolverines and Pittsburgh Steelers fan and undeniably a sucker for any new and upcoming food spot, wherever he was laughter followed. A devoted family man he will be forever missed.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

