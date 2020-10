SSTRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon at Christ our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church for Theresa Pesa who passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Masternick Memorial Health Care.

Theresa was born on July 14, 1927, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Carella) Varone.