John G. Reigrut, Jr., Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers for John G. Reigrut, Sr., 55, who passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

John was born on July 4, 1965, in Youngstown, son of the late John and Ann (Harvischak) Reigrut.

John worked as a mechanic for Marucci & Gaffney Excavating and later worked at Knoll Run Golf Course.

He enjoyed classic cars, motorcycles and spending time with his friends.



John is survived by several cousins and many friends.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Reigrut.



The family is having visitation only on Friday, there will not be any service after.



Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects unless if you are staying for the service.

Donations can be made in John’s name to Akron Children’s Hospital.

