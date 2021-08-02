JoAnn Rotz, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Rotz, 83 of Struthers died on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Brecksville.

JoAnn was born on October 11, 1937, in Youngstown daughter of the late Joseph and Bertha (Thomas) Jarko.

JoAnn treasured spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and neighbors.

She worked at General Electric for 30 years, retiring in 1998 and looked forward to monthly lunches with lady friends from General Electric.

She took pride in her yard, garden and flowers. She enjoyed feeding squirrels and birds and cherished watching them from her picture window. JoAnn enjoyed craft shows and festivals, the Oktoberfest, Christmas in the Woods, Canfield Fair and Kraynaks. She loved Facebook and Snapchat and enjoyed sharing that with her grandchildren. JoAnn hosted a Christmas Eve celebration at home for 40 years, serving traditional Italian and Slovak dishes. She thoroughly enjoyed sitting on her front porch and playing games on the computer.



She is survived by three daughters, Roxann (Jon) Carroll of Lake City, Pennsylvania, Rose (Dr. Kenneth) Jenkins of Brecksville and Terry Rotz of Struthers; brother, Gary (Socorro) West of Niles and eight grandchildren, William and Chadd Stephenson, Rachael, Sarah, Kenny and Jessica Jenkins and Marsha and William Drabenstadt.



In addition to her parents and husband, Frank G. Rotz, JoAnn was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores Oliver and Barbara Shives.



A private graveside service was held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Lowellville Cemetery.



Arrangements were by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

