STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill L. Pellice, 59, died on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland.

Jill was born in Akron, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Joan (Toth) Jones.

Jill was a homemaker. She enjoyed country music, especially Rascal Flats, her favorite football team was the Pittsburgh Steelers, and she enjoyed going to Geneva on the Lake, and she liked Lighthouse’s.

Jill is survived by her husband, Anthony A. Pellice, Sr., her children, Izabela Pellice, Blaze (Kailee) Pellice, Anthony A. Pellice, Jr., Holli Badila, Zachary Badila, Kayla Prescott, Tasha, Tiffany, James, Samuel (Jessie), Justin and Jeremy Tokich, six brothers, and 13 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to the family or directly to the funeral home to help with the funeral.