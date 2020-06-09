Jennifer Lynn Mullen, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Lynn Mullen, 35, of Boardman passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Jennifer was born on December 12, 1984, daughter of John and Lois (Bush) Mullen of Youngstown.

Jennifer was a 2003 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

She enjoyed doing crafts, baking and gardening.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church.



In addition to her parents, Jennifer is survived by two daughters, Amira Lynn Mitchell and Alivia Rae Mullen and her maternal grandmother, Lois Green Slayton.



She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ava Marie Mullen; paternal grandparents, Jack and Margaret Mullen and her maternal grandfather, Albert M. Bush.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church. (The service will be held in the Great Hall). There are no calling hours planned.



Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

