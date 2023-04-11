SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer L. Cunningham, 42, was born on March 12, 1981 in Youngstown, Ohio. She passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Salem Community Hospital.

Calling hours will be on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers. A service for Jennifer will start at 4:00 p.m. Friday, also at the funeral home.

