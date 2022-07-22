STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Kyzer, 77, of Struthers, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.



Janet was born in Youngstown on March 4, 1945, daughter of the late William and Arta (Thorpe) McKay, Jr.

Janet loved the Lord and her family. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing games on her phone.

Janet is survived by her husband, Talmadge Kyzer, whom she married on February 14, 1966; her children, Tammy L. Kyzer-Soukup, Doris Doreen Kyzer-Thompson, Talmadge LaVance Kyzer and William Tillman Kyzer; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and two nieces, Christina and Annette.

Janet was preceded in death by her brother, William McKay III.



Visitation will be held Monday, July 25, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, followed by a service at Noon, officiated by Rev. Jim Hansen and Rev. Chuck Campbell.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.



