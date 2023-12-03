YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Proverbs, 88, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at Hospice House on December 1, 2023, with his family at his bedside.

Jim was born on July 8, 1935, in Youngstown, the son of the late William and Cora (Graham) Proverbs.

He was a 1954 graduate of Chaney High School.

Jim worked at the Strouss company until his retirement at the age of 50 to take care of his wife.

He loved his antique cars. He was a member of the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club for 45 years, and past president from 1978 – 1980. Jim loved working outside and working in his yard at his home.

Jim is survived by his children, Tammy (Greg) Smith of Youngstown and Colleen Anderson, of Canfield; his brother William (Pat) Proverbs, of Nevada; his sister, Shirley (Welsh) Lewis of Indiana; three grandchildren, Greg (Wendy) Smith of Boardman, Brian Smith of Youngstown and Jim (Melissa) Anderson, of Poland and six great-grandchildren, Jenna, JT, Elin, TJ, Lucas and James.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Marietta (Fusco) Proverbs, whom he married on August 4, 1956, she died on August 26, 1994.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 7, 2023, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, followed by a noon service. Jim will be laid to rest in Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley of Boardman for the care and support given to Jim and all of his family.

In place of flowers, donations can be made in Jim’s name to Hospice of the Valley.