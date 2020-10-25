James J. (Val) Valentini, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. (Val) Valentini, 69, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Jimmy was born on November 28, 1950 to William and Angela (Vagnozzi) Valentini.

Jimmy worked as a musician, singer, songwriter and recording engineer. He moved to Nashville in 1977, starting his music career singing and writing songs with Kenny Rogers, Crystal Gayle, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jon Brooks and Warner Bros. Records. Jimmy retired in 1996 and moved back to Youngstown and went to work for City Printing Company which was founded by his great-grandfather in 1920.

Jimmy was an artist with a very creative style that he referred to as Kuttle Art, having over 35 original pieces. Also having a nice collection of wood carvings that he would carve by hand.



Jimmy is survived by his wife, Susan (Beil) Valentini, whom he married on July 31, 1968; two sons, Tony (Lauree) Valentini of Boardman and Dario (Caitlin) Valentini of Boardman; his daughter, Angie (Monte) Valentini Smith of Nashville; two brothers, Billy (Carole) Valentini of Nashville and Joe (Irene) Valentini of Canfield; sister, Lisa Valentini of Boardman and his grandchildren, Vincent & Brianna Valentini, Zane & Sophia Smith, Layla, Luciana and baby girl Valentini coming in December.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Delores (Sklepko) Valentini.

Jimmy’s wishes were not to have visiting hours or services.

The family asks to honor him through your memories.

Monetary donations can be in Jimmy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice for their care and support.

Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted to handle these arrangements.

