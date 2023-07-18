BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Coiner, 71, of Boardman, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at the Mercy Health in Youngstown.

Jack was born on January 31, 1952 in West Virginia, son of the late Jack and Joanne (Thompson) Coiner.

Jack worked as an assembler for General Motors retiring after 40 years and later worked at Poland Methodist Church. He belonged to the UAW.

Jack enjoyed taking care of his cars and his house, especially the lawn which he would cut three times a week.

Jack is survived by his wife, Margaret Revis; his daughter, Angel Revis, (Joe Treharn); two sons, Joseph Coiner and Michael Coiner (Felicia Delp); his brother, Roger (Shelly) Coiner; a sister, Mary Jo Crager; six grandchildren, Joseph and Nathan Treharn, Alyssa Coiner, Cameron, Braden and Lillyanna Delp and his two dogs, Coco and Maggie May

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Shaun Treharn.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m.

