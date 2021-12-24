STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen V. Bodnar, 94, of Struthers, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Continuing Health Care of Boardman.

Helen was born in Campbell, on June 16, 1927, daughter of the late John and Anna (Slimak) Lisko.

She attended Campbell Memorial High School and was a member of Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church in Boardman.

Helen worked for Dixie’s Garden Center and was a homemaker. Helen loved flowers, gardening in her yard, baking kolochi and cookies and was an avid bowler. Every year her family would spend Christmas day with her. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with them. She loved her family.

Helen is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lori Bodnar; three grandchildren, Leanna (Chris) Glaros, Ellie (Jason Wellendorf) Bodnar and Justin Bodnar and a great-grandchild, Andrea Glaros.

In addition to her parents; Helen was preceded in death by her husband, George Bodnar whom she married on August 27, 1949, he died on April 16, 2008; two sons, Michael and Steve Bodnar; four brothers, Paul, John, Joseph and Steve and three sisters, Mildred, Mary and Dorothy.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 10:30 a.m., until the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m., at Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

