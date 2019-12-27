Grayce E. (Ebert) Thomas, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grayce E. Thomas, 99, formerly of Canfield, died peacefully at home on December 23, 2019.

She was born on February 22, 1920, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Domhoff) Ebert.

She was a graduate of Zelienople High School.

Grayce married Robert L. Thomas on June 27, 1941.

She enjoyed the outdoors, especially playing golf. During her time playing golf Grayce made three holes in one.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Extension Club.

She most enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family. Grayce taught her family about many things in life and a favorite saying she would use was, “Do what you love to do for as long as you can do it”.

Grayce is survived by her three children, Barbara (Tom) Pilarcik of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Robert A. Thomas of Poland and Anita (Michael “Chip”) Wagner of Struthers, with whom she made her home; her sister, Doris Wallis of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; her sister-in-law, Eleanore Donner of Florida; three grandchildren, Michael (Laina) Pilarcik, Kristen Pilarcik and Aaron Pilarcik; four great-grandchildren, Aliza (Michael) Ladd, Kara Pilarcik, Ben Nowack and Katarina Nowack.

In addition to her parents, Grayce was preceded in death by her husband Robert on December 25, 2014 and three brothers, Howard, Les and Russ Ebert.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home.

Entombment will take place in the Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank her longtime caregivers, especially Cheryl and Michelle, Grace Hospice and Visiting Physicians Association for their care and support.