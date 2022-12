YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn Walters passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at age 77.

He was born on November 30, 1945.

There will be no visitation or services held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

