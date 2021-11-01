George H. Mitulinski, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Mitulinski, Sr., 74 passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

George was born in Youngstown on January 23, 1947, son of the late Henry and Rosella (Lisko) Mitulinski.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

He was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church.

George retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation where he worked as a material controller. George also worked for many years at Kirila Funeral in Struthers.

George was also an old car enthusiast.

George is survived by his wife, Donna (Mediate) Mitulinski, whom he married on June 24, 1972; three sons, Nicholas (Carla) Mitulinski, Michael ( Heather) Mitulinski and Scott Mitulinski and his grandchildren who he adored, Ciara Mitulinski, Nicholas and Nathan Mitulinski and Leighna and Lyla Mitulinski.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his son, George H. Mitulinski, Jr.



The family had a private visitation and service for George at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Burial took place in St. Michael Cemetery in Campbell.

Arrangements were by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. In Struthers. Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.