Frank J. Biangone, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Biangone, 88 of Struthers, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland.

Frank was born in Hillsville, Pennsylvania on September 9, 1932, son of the late Luigi and Florence (Creature) Biangone.

Frank served in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a millwright for Republic Steel for 33 years and later worked for Shadow Run Apartments.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church and its Altar and Rosary Society.

Frank was a member of the VFW Post 3538, in Struthers.



Frank is survived by his wife of 68 years, JoAnn (Masterson) Biangone, they were married on February 7, 1953; two sons, Frank (Jo) Biangone, Jr. of Huntington Beach, California and Gary Biangone of Manhattan, New York; his brothers, Dominick Biangone, Joseph (Carol) Biangone and Anthony Biangone; nine grandchildren, Rochel, Chase, Wade, Kendra, Sophie, Frankie, Anthony, Crystal and Trisha and four great-grandchildren, Haley, Trenton, Jeremy and Cole.



In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by three sisters, Lucy DiCarlo, Jean Rucci, and Georgina Cucitrone and two brothers, Peter and James Biangone.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Struthers, followed by Military Service at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following the service the funeral procession will leave for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, celebrated by, Rev. Bernard Gaeta.

Entombment will follow in St. John Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice House for their care and support given to Frank.



Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.