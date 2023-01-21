STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “Flo” M. Garchar, 95, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home.

Flo was born on August 2, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Smrek) Bunofsky.

Flo was a woman of strong faith and was a member of Christ our Savior Parish, the Holy Trinity Church, where in her younger years she had been active in various activities and organizations.

She was a lifelong resident of Struthers, graduating from Struthers High School in 1945.

For a time, she worked at Cloth World in Struthers.

Flo was an expert seamstress who meticulously and lovingly crafted clothing items of exquisite quality for her family. She was a skilled “navigator” for her beloved driver and late husband George “Jack”, as they enjoyed road trips for pleasure and to visit family. Most of all, Flo was a dedicated wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who, by word and deed, brought joy and comfort to her family throughout her lifetime.

Flo is survived by two daughters, Cathi (Lou) Freund of DeSoto, Kansas and Carol (Jack) Daley of Struthers; a son, George R. (Renee) Garchar of Youngstown; a sister, Elaine Murko of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Adam (Emily) Freund, Lauren (Mike) Russo, Allison (Ryan) McEldowney, Michael (Megan) Daley, Melissa (Jim) Bennett, Ben Garchar, Sarah (Justin) Ginnetti and 12 great-granchildren, Coraley and Ellerey Freund, Juliet Russo, Shai McEldowney, Michael, McKenna and Madelyn Daley, Jillian, Audrey and JT Bennett and Gianna and Sophia Ginnetti.

In addition to her parents, Flo was preceded in death by her loving, husband George “Jack” and a brother, Fr. Walter Bunofsky.

Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home, 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home and at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church.

Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery.

