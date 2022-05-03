BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fanny K. Evans, 94, passed away in St. Augustine, Florida on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

She was born in Lowellville on May 27, 1927, the daughter of the late Rocco and Catherine Martino.

Fanny was a Struthers High School graduate.

She was a member at St. Charles Church in Boardman, St. Anne Church in Savannah, Georgia and San Sebastian Church in St. Augustine.

Early in her life, she worked for Strouss Hirschberg Company downtown Youngstown, later in life she worked at Dairy Queen and Pizza Hut where everyone just loved her.

She loved doing puzzles, reading, crossword puzzles and mostly watching her birds, especially hummingbirds. She will always be remembered for her famous “Pizza Night” when the neighborhood kids would come over. Her biggest enjoyment in life was her “big” family.

She raised her family in Boardman and later moved in with her daughter, Kathy, in Columbiana. She then moved to Savannah, Georgia and then to St. Augustine. She made her home with her daughter and best caregiver for more than 30 years.

Fanny is survived by her nine children, John (Carol) Evans in Fort Pierce, Florida, Kathy Snyder in St. Augustine, Florida, Nancy Nerti in Boardman, Diane Yeager in St. Augustine, Florida, Mary Jo Evans in Youngstown, Thomas J. Evans in Boardman, Michael (Jayne) Evans in Boardman and David Evans in Youngstown, along with 23 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Fanny was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Thomas J. Evans, Jr., he died on July 8, 1985; her son, Rocky and Betsy Evans and her son-in-law, Robert Snyder.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Boardman followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Phillip Roger.

Burial will be in Lake Park Cemetery.

Fanny will be sadly missed by her family and all that knew her. Her memories will live on forever and all the life lessons she had taught and most of all, her contagious laugh.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

