COITSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on June 1, 2023, for Esther Paulsey Clement, who peacefully passed away on May 26, 2023, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, with her son Jerry, devoted daughter in law Faye and daughter Judie by her side.

Esther had been a resident of Masternick Memorial in New Middletown for 18 months. Esther was born on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ben and Agnes (Shipsky) Paulsey.

She attended Gordon and Reed Grade Schools and was a 1945 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She married Jerry Clement, an honorably discharged Sgt of the United States Air Force (World War ll), on May 17, 1947.

They owned and operated Jerry’s Holiday House in Coitsville, until their retirement.

Together, Jerry and Esther had six children, Joyce (John) Perl of Naples, Florida, Judie of Campbell, Jerry (Faye Kouvas) of Warren, Janice Blankenstein of Chicago, Illinois, Jaci of Long Island, New York and Jill (deceased).

She was proud of her only grandson Corbin (Emily) Blankenstein of New York, and her great granddaughter, Zoey Ross.

Jerry and Esther were blessed with loving, caring children and spent holidays together and traveled together. Besides her children, Esther leaves her only surviving sister, Mary Jane (Janie) Maro and several nieces and nephews.

Esther’s husband, Jerry, died October 21, 2006 and her daughter, Jill died on October 6, 1974 after being hit by a car. Esther’s parents died in 1978.

Per Esther’s request, private services were held at Kirilla Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers.

Esther was laid to rest at St John Cemetery in Coitsville.

The family would like to thank the staff of Masternick Memorial Health Care Center for the extraordinary, compassionate care she received and Southern Care Hospice Services who provided comfort in her final days. Also, thanks to the many friends who reached out at such a difficult time.

Arrangements by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 8, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.