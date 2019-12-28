Esther P. (Cleland) Reighard, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther P. Reighard, 81, died on December 23, 2019, at Ashley Circle.

Esther was born on October 30, 1938, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Loyal and Edith (Quinn) Cleland.

Esther worked as a Bank Teller then as a Loan Officer for Farmers Bank.

Esther loved reading the bible and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She liked watching cowboy shows, she very much enjoyed going family functions and when she watched her grandchildren she would always bring them Dilly Bars from Dairy Queen.

Esther is survived by her children, Richard (Patti) Caven and Susan (Ron) Goclano; her sister, Marilyn Dicks; her step-children, Linda (Mike) Domer, Deborah (Mark) Makar and Pam (Dominic) Mancini; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel C. Reighard whom she married March 28, 1983, he died on December 16, 2018; her daughter-in-law, Angela; granddaughter, Shelby and her son, Thomas.

A private service was held for the family at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.



Donations can be made to Hospice of the valley.

