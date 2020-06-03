Emiddio A. (Cappy) Caparso, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emiddio A. (Cappy) Caparso, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

He was born on June 12, 1932, in Struthers, son of the late Francisco and Lucia (Pompeo) Caparso.

Emiddio was drafted into the US Army on December 11, 1952 and served in Korea with the 40th Airborne Division. He received the Korean Service Ribbon, Bronze Service Star, National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge.

After returning home, he decided to travel the United States by car and visited every state in the nation.

He began working for Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company where he received several awards of his 30-year tenure.

On June 2, 1956, he married Phyllis (Angelo) Caparso.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. James Church. Cappy was a devout catholic and he was an active member of the men’s group. He received the Manifesting the Kingdom Award from the Bishop, Most Rev. David A. Zubik for his lifelong service to the church.

He and Phyllis built there home on Bedford Road in Lowellville, (Cappy, his brother AL, and Father in law, Michael Angelo, built the entire home themselves, hiring no outside contractors, as Cappy was a skilled Electrician and Carpenter) and enjoyed their happiest evenings sitting on the front porch. He was one of the first members of the Coitsville Volunteer Fire Department. He considered himself very lucky to have an active role in spending time with his grandchildren.

Cappy is survived by his wife Phyllis , two sons, Frank (Jeanne) Caparso, Michael (Kimberly) Caparso, daughter, Maria (Al) DeChurch, brother, Albert (Sue) Caparso, four sisters, Ann (Robert) White, Lilia Caparso, Gladys (Robert) Klem and Delores (Lou) DeMichele, six grandchildren, Amanda, Frank, Jr., Daniel, Nicholas, Lucia and Dominic and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Cappy was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Caparso.

Private visitation and services were held at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers. Burial was at St. John Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VAMC-GPF1222

Mailed To: Youngstown VA Clinic

2031 Belmont Avenue

Youngstown, Ohio 44505

