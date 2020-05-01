Elizabeth Gagye, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth (Betty) Gagye, 95, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Hampton Woods Nursing Center.

Betty was born in Youngstown on November 5, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Churlik), Petro.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a member at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

Betty worked for General Fireproofing as a timekeeper where she met her husband, Edward, whom she married July 19, 1947. During WWII she worked at the Ravenna Arsenal and was proud to be known as Rosie the Riveter. In 1955 she went to work at Packard Electric until her retirement in 1987.

Betty enjoyed bowling, golfing and lounging in her swimming pool. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. Betty always had a smile on her face.

She is survived by her children, Geraldine (Thomas) Schreiber of Hubbard and Elizabeth (Donald) Burleson from Dunlap, Tennessee; a sister, Helen Hurtuk from Struthers; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Jayme Burleson from Atlanta, Georgia and Donald Eddy (Laura) Burleson from Buford, Georgia; her great-grandchildren, Juliette and Isabel Burleson and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Gagye, who passed away March 18, 1968; a daughter, Patricia Ondra; brothers, John (Betty) Petro, Michael (Ann) Petro, George (Pauline) Petro and Paul (Mildred) Petro and her sisters, Anne (George) Smolko and Mary Petro.

The family would like to express their love and appreciation to the entire staff of Hampton Woods Nursing Center and to Hospice who took such good care of Betty.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Betty’s name.

The family requested to have a private visitation and service.

Burial is in St. John Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.