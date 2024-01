YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth C. Bednar, 91 died on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Elizabeth was born on October 11, 1932, in Struthers.

At this time there are no calling hours or services planned.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Struthers.