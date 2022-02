STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor V. Franko, 88, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home.