Dr. John C. Schuster D.D.S., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. John C. Schuster D.D.S. mourn his passing on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the age of 82.

He was born April 2, 1939, in Campbell, Ohio, son of the late John Joseph and Mary Helen (Bednarik) Schuster.

John was a 1957 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. He went on to Kent State University on an academic and football scholarship as a quarterback. From there he went on to graduate from Case Western Reserve University School of Dentistry in 1964. While in school, he was a member of the PSI Omega Dental Fraternity, as well as, Proctor of Claud Foster Hall.

He went on to be stationed at Camp Pendleton in California as a field medical school officer, as well as, a Lieutenant of the United States Navy. He later served in Chu Lai, Vietnam in the B Medical Battalion of the third Marine Division as a triage officer as well as an oral surgeon.

After returning from serving his country, he was accepted into his internship and residency with Youngstown Hospital Association at Northside and Southside Hospital. He then built his dental office, as well as, established his dental practice on Howland Corners, where he practiced for 52 years. He was also a member of the Corydon Palmer Dental Society of 52 years and the American Dental Association.

His hobbies include watching Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns football, as well as, coaching his son’s baseball teams. He loved doing yard work as well as maintaining his office and practicing dentistry. As a beloved father, his biggest enjoyment was spending time with his family and being their mentor. He was kind-hearted and generous, always going out of his way to lend a helping hand when needed. He was loved and respected by all his family, friends and patients.

He is survived by his former spouse and lifelong companion, Jeannette Schuster; a daughter, Lori Kinkela of Poland; two sons, John (Kimberly) Schuster of Howland and Brian Schuster of Vienna; 12 siblings, Florence, Bertha, Charlotte, Mary Ann, Betty, Bob, Ron, Ed, Joyce, Bernadette, Larry and two grandchildren, McKenzie and Kaylee.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers, followed by a service at 2:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.

The burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery with a military service by the United States Navy.

The family and funeral home will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering.

The family would like donations to go to the Youngstown VA Clinic, 1815 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504.

To send online condolences, visit www.kirilafh.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.