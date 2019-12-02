Douglas K. Posey, Struthers, Ohio – obit

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Douglas K. Posey, 60, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Douglas was born on July 10, 1959, in Anaheim, California, son of Gus and Ruth (Kugler) Posey.

Douglas worked as a Packer for Astro Shapes in Struthers.

He enjoyed Nascar and USC and LA Rams football. He also enjoyed surfing and bowling and bowled a “300” game.



He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Barone) Posey whom he married, July 23, 1983; two sons, Kyle Posey and Marc Posey, both of Struthers; his father, Gus Posey and stepmother, Phyllis Posey in Thorton, Colorado; a brother, Dennis (Kelley) Posey of Middleburg, Florida; and a sister, Donna Daigle of Middleburg, Florida; along with many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth (Kugler) Posey.



The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Incorporated, 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.



There is no funeral service planned.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 3, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.