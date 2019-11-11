Dorothy Wagner, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy (Joseph) Wagner, 91 passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019 in the home she was born in with her loving family by her side, succumbing gracefully after a long devoted life to her family and her faith.

She was born on September 30, 1928, daughter of the late Andrew and Martha (Hovan) Joseph.

She attended Holy Trinity Catholic School and was a 1946 graduate of Struthers High School.

Living all her life on the north side of Struthers. Dorothy was very proud of her Slovak Struthers roots. She could still speak, pray and loved singing in Slovak; especially Christmas carols. The whistling of the trains in downtown Struthers reminded her of where her dad worked and the many rides traveling the rails to visit family in Pennsylvania.



She was a member of Christ our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church. Dorothy was a very devoted Catholic. She was a very intricate part of the Holy Trinity family. She was President for many years of the Holy Trinity Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, her devotion was strong and she lead the weekly Novenas even when it was just her alone. She prayed the Rosary daily and lead it every day in May and October at the Lady of Fatima Shrine, rain or shine, till she could no more. She was active in the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association, (FCSLA). Branch 156 where she held office for many years, attending quarterly meetings and conventions. Her Slovak cooking was unsurpassed with every holiday at her home with a place at the table for anyone who needed one.

Dorothy kept Mickey’s strong support of the pirohy sales going. You could always find her at the end of the table spooning lekvar and pinching so neatly. She loved introducing “new pinchers” to the table and teaching them many Slovak customs. Next to her family, she loved Bingo and trips to casinos; especially riding the Vegas strip on her scooter.

Dorothy will be remembered lovingly by her four children: three sons, Michael “Chip” (Anita) Wagner, Kenneth “Leo” (Phyllis) Wagner and Ronald (Kim) Wagner and daughter, Karen (Frank) Kowalczyk. Dorothy who was known as “Baba” to her seven grandchildren who will especially miss her, Kane (Ashley) Wagner, Kenny Wagner, Jenna (Erik) Jozefowski, Kristi (Scott) Poland, Kara Kowalczyk, Katelyn (Mike) Adams and Jacob Kowalczyk and her great-grandchildren, Tatjana Wagner, Dawson Wagner and Lily Poland. Dorothy also leaves her sister, Mary Lou (Pete deceased) Kasper and many nieces and nephews from the Wagner and Kasper families who loved Aunt Dorothy and will always remember her smile.



Dorothy was a fantastic wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Wagner, whom she married on May 26, 1951 at Holy Trinity Church, he died on June 6, 1996. They were lifelong parishioners.



Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the Christ our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church, celebrated by Rev. Bernard N. Gaeta and co-celebrated by Rev. Simon Mino. A funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. for church.



Burial will take place in the St. John Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital and Grace Hospice.

To send flowers to Dorothy’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 12 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.