Dorothy R. Hritz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy R. (Schlosser) Hritz, 79, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by her family.

Dorothy was born on February 14, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Steve and Anna (Bednar) Schlosser.

She was a 1961 graduate of East High School.

Dorothy worked as a teller for the Credit Union of Youngstown and at Kmart in Boardman from where she retired.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church in Struthers and a longtime member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild.



Dorothy loved baking, cooking, making pierogi, decorating, crocheting and playing bingo. She especially enjoyed her spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was an organ donor supporter, as she was a liver and kidney transplant recipient.

Dorothy was cherished and will be deeply missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph S. Hritz and Karen Lambert of Struthers; her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Christopher Stellato of Struthers; her brother, George Schlosser of Campbell; her sister, Mary Ann Chovan of Warren; a brother-in-law, Frank Petretich of Canfield; her grandchildren, Dylan Hritz, Kaitlyn Hritz, Jack and Cindy Braymaker, Adam Braymaker, Reed Stellato, Van Stellato; two great-grandchildren, Jackson Lee Braymaker and Noah William Stellato and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.



In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Terrence A. Hritz, whom she married on May 14, 1966, he died on November 25, 2014; her mother-in-law, Mary Chismar Hritz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Agnes (Orvec) Hritz; her sister-in-law, Evelyn Schlosser; brother-in-law, William Chovan; sister-in-law, Virginia Petretich and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., 258 Poland Avenue in Struthers.

A prayer service will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 9:30 a.m at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church.

Burial will be in St. John Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Assumption Skilled Nursing Facility for where she made her home since March of 2021 and St. Elizabeth Hospital of Youngstown Emergency Department and Hospice of the Mahoning Valley for the wonderful care they gave her.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in her memory to the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute, University of Pittsburgh, PO Box 640093, Pittsburgh, PA 15264 or online at giveto.pitt.edu.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.