Dorothy E. O’Shelski, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy E. O’Shelski, of Campbell passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at the Greenbrier Healthcare Center in Boardman.

Dorothy was born on October 31, 1925, the daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Fiffick) O’Shelski.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She worked for the Strouss’ Department Store for over 30 years.

She was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell.

Dorothy enjoyed reading and cooking.

Dorothy is survived by her nieces and nephews, Romie Bruns of Miromar, Florida, Karen Carothers of Walton, Kentucky, Robert O’Shelski of Los Gatos, California and Douglas O’Shelski of Marysville, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert O’Shelski, and Donald O’Shelski.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, in Campbell, celebrated by Rev. Kevin Marks. There are no calling hours planned.



Burial will take place in the St. Nicholas Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers. Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.