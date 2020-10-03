Doris J. Lockshaw, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris J. Lockshaw, 89, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Woodlands at Hampton Woods.

Doris lived in New Middletown for 42 years and then moved to Poland in 1996.

Doris was born on April 6, 1931, in Campbell, daughter of the late Aleck and June Butcher (Jandrisevic) Famor.

She was a 1948 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. Doris worked as an Interior Designer for Haber Furniture Store and Ethan Allen Galleries and for twelve years was the office manager at Scarsella Furniture Store.

Doris was a member at St. Paul the Apostle Church and its Altar Guild, Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post #7538, Past Board Member of YWBA, and Past Secretary of the Roberto Place Condo Association.

Doris enjoyed life, especially her many home parties for her family and friends. She also enjoyed going to casinos and an occasional glass of wine. Doris most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her four sons, Dr. Andrew J. (Sherri) Lockshaw, III, Dr. David A. (Judy) Lockshaw, Paul R. Lockshaw, James E. (Michael) Lockshaw; a sister, Joyce E. Ohlin and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. (Scoop) Lockshaw whom she married on May 5, 1951, he died on September 12, 1999 and her companion of 18 years, Walter Makowski.

Doris’s wishes were to have her body donated to medical science, she was taken to Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown. At this time there are no calling hours or services planned. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Donations can be made in her name to Hospice of the Valley, and the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown.

Doris was a special person and will be missed by all that knew her.

Miss Me – But Let Me Go

When I come to the end of the road

and the sun has set for me,

I want no rites in a gloom-filled room

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little-but not too long

And not with your head bowed low,

Remember the love that we once shared

Miss me – But let me go.

For this is a journey that we all must take

and each must go alone,

It’s all part of the Master’s plan

a step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick of heart

go to the friends we know,

and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds.

Miss me – But let me go…

– Author Unknown

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers.

Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: