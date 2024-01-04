STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane T. Barone, 68, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Diane was born on March 12, 1955, in Youngstown.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. in Struthers, followed by a service at 4:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.

