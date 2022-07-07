BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana L. Bruner, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

Diana was born on March 2, 1948, in Bethesda, Maryland, daughter of the late Robert and June Stoner.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in 1996 and worked at Sam’s Club for 18 years.

She loved cooking and baking. She loved flowers and spending time near the lake.

She was a very active member at Greater Life Church. Her special holiday was Christmas and she loved to decorate.

Her family was everything to her, especially spending time with her granddaughters.

Diana is survived by her husband, Christopher Bruner whom she married on November 15, 1969; two sons, Kevin Mark (Kathy) Bruner and Keith Aaron (Emily) Bruner; three granddaughters, Taylor, Carli and Julia.

In addition to her parents; her granddaughter, Julia; preceded Diana in her passing.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Greater Life Church, 1900 Canfield Road in Youngstown.

Pastor Larry Bettencourt will hold a service at 3:00 p.m., also at the church.

Burial will be in Lake Park Cemetery.

In place of flowers, monetary donations can be made to the church.

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., in Struthers, Ohio.