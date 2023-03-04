BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis M. Opsitnik, 80 of Boardman passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Mercy Health in Boardman with his wife by his side.

Dennis was born in Youngstown on June 11, 1942, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Yurich) Opsitnik.

Dennis was a 1960 graduate of Struthers High School.

He served in the US Coast Guard.

He worked in sales with various construction companies over the years.

Dennis was an avid Cleveland and Ohio State sports fan. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife especially to Hawaii on their 50th wedding anniversary.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Sandy (Dirken) Opsitnik whom he married on May 29, 1966; his daughter, Melissa Opsitnik of Columbus; his son, Dennis (Kelly) Opsitnik of Cleveland and his granddaughter, Lillian Opsitnik, his pride and joy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria.

A private service was held for the family.

Monetary donations can be made to the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities 4791 Woodridge Dr, Youngstown, OH 44515

Arrangements are by Kirila Funeral Home in Struthers.

To send online condolence, visit www.kirilafh.com

