David Sciortino, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Sciortino, 60 of Boardman unexpectedly passed away at his home on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

David was born on October 6, 1960, in Youngstown, son of the late Carmen (Barney) and Marietta (DeLucia) Sciortino.

He was a graduate of Struthers High School and a proud lifelong Mahoning Valley resident.

David worked as a hairstylist for Aries Salon and before that owned and operated John David Salon in Boardman.

A man of many talents, he belonged to the Pinheads Artist Collective focusing on his passion for art and airbrushing. A fantastic cook, David thoroughly enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends with red sauce and meatballs being his specialty. An avid landscaper and gardener, David’s home and yard was always immaculately manicured. Mechanically inclined, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, tinkering with his MINI Cooper, restoration projects and fixing things in his garage. His true passion was spending time with his family and he was most proud of his two beloved children. He also adored his two cats. David will always be remembered for helping others.



David is survived by his wife, Karen (Janosko) Sciortino whom he married on May 8, 1993; his children, David and Mia Sciortino; a brother, Joseph Scortino; two sisters, Briget (Douglas) Shields and Jennifer (Carmen) Neopolitan and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 9, 2021, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc., Struthers.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.



Burial will take place in the St. John Cemetery.

Online condolences can be given at www.kirilafh.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.