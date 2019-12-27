David J. Klinker, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Klinker, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at home.

David was born on January 31, 1988, in Youngstown a son of Pastor Larry and Joan (Hopkins) Klinker.

He was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School in 2007 and had attended Kent State University for three years.

David attended Zion Lutheran Church.

David enjoyed reading and he was very artistic and loved to draw.

David is survived by his girlfriend, Nicole Reitz and their daughter, Nora and his parents, Pastor Larry and Joan Klinker.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main Street in New Middletown.

Services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kirila Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Nora for her care.

